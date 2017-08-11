Leicester City eyeing Andros Townsend deal

Leicester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend who is being seen as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez .

Mahrez has already stated his ambition to leave the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes have not been able to find a club willing to match his £50m valuation.



AS Roma have been the closest to pursuing Mahrez's signature this summer, but Craig Shakespeare has insisted that the Algerian will take in this evening's Premier League opener against Arsenal.



According to The Mirror, the former Newcastle man has emerged as a potential target to replace the 26-year-old, should he leave the club before the transfer deadline.



Stoke City have already approached for the England international but their enquiry came to no avail with the Eagles reluctant to sell.



Townsend joined the Crystal Palace from Newcastle United on a five-year deal last summer for a then-club record fee of £13m.



He initially struggled to play the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, but the arrival of Sam Allardyce enabled him to become a key performer in the backend of the season.

