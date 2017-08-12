Former Madrid and United winger becomes Barca target

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger, Angel Di Maria , has become a shock target for Barcelona, as the Catalan giants continue to search for the best way to reinvest the world record transfer fee that they received.





Di Maria currently plays his football at Paris Saint-Germain, the new employers of Neymar. The Argentina international is said to be willing to look for a new club, as his playing time looks set to be reduced due to the arrival of the Brazilian superstar.



Sport reports that Barcelona see the attributes that Di Maria has would allow him to slot in as a direct replacement for Neymar and the experience he has at 29-years-old would make him a ready-made signing.



After struggling during his short time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria has rejuvenated himself whilst at PSG and shown the quality that he so often had earlier in his career. Current Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has previously said that if he had been there at the time, Di Maria would not have been able to leave the club.



As we approach the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Di Maria will be desperate to find regular football if he is to stake a claim to be part of the Argentina side. A move to Camp Nou would also see him feature alongside international teammates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.



Whilst Barcelona certainly have the funds available, the transfer of Neymar between the two sides did not help to strengthen the relationship between Barca and PSG and that could make a deal difficult to negotiate.



