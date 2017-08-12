Late equaliser shocks shaky Liverpool

Following the non-stop Premier League opener on Friday night, Liverpool travelled to Vicarage Road for Jurgen Klopp 's 100th game in charge of the club. Marco Silva took charge of his first Premier League game at Watford, in a match that provided more goals and entertainment.





Philippe Coutinho was set to miss out on the game, regardless of his transfer situation, giving Liverpool a starting attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and new signing Mohamed Salah.



However, it was Watford who struck first, with target man Stefano Okaka heading in from close range after just seven minutes. The Hornets then prevented Liverpool from releasing their attacking players well, until Sadio manufactured a chance from nothing on twenty-nine minutes before finishing neatly.



Liverpool's vulnerable defence identified itself again just three minutes later though, this time allowing Abdoulaye Doucoure to score after a goalmouth scramble.



Watford went in at half time with a 2-1 lead, and they held it until Roberto Firmino equalised from the penalty spot ten minutes into the second half after Salah was brought down. It was then Liverpool's turn to take the lead, seeing Mohamed Salah get a debut goal following Firmino's lob over the advancing Heurelho Gomes.



Joel Matip came close to doubling Liverpool's lead, his header rebounding off the bar before being cleared. As the game entered stoppage time, Liverpool looked to have secured their first three points of the Premier League season.



Watford had other ideas, however, and some more lousy defending by the Anfield side allowed Miguel Britos to fire in from less than a yard out to give a final score of Watford 3-3 Liverpool.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootball

