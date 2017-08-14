West Ham close in on £30 million midfielder

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of highly rated Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho for a reported fee of £30 million. Carvalho will bring European Championship winning experience to the London club thanks to his appearances for Portugal at Euro 2016.





The 25-year-old will join the likes of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta as new arrivals at The London Stadium, with The Hammers hoping for much improvement in the coming weeks after a 4-0 demolition at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday.



Carvalho has been keen on a move to the Premier League for some time now, with Arsenal and Manchester United being linked with the midfielder in the past, although a move failed to materialise on both occasions.



William Carvalho operates primarily as a holding central midfielder, breaking up the attacks of opponents before putting his own team back on the front foot. His impressive strength and decision making have so far seen him capped by Portugal 37 times.



Once a fee has fully been agreed by the two parties, Carvalho will travel to London to complete a medical before officially being unveiled as a West Ham United player.







