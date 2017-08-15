Gareth Barry on cusp of West Brom move

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry is reportedly closing in on a transfer to West Bromwich Albion where he could take up the position left by Darren Fletcher .

Fletcher, 33, left the Hawthorns on a free for Stoke City earlier this summer after he declined the opportunity to extend his contract.



As a result, the Baggies are short in the central midfield department while Tony Pulis is looking to add at least five signings to his ranks before this month's transfer deadline.



Barry has been a consistent performer during his two-decade long Premier League career, and he has managed to remain fit with 30 or more appearances in 18 of his 20 seasons.



The 36-year-old started 23 league games for the Toffees last term as he was voted the club's Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season, but the prospect of sitting on the bench has pushed him for a fresh challenge.



Davy Klaassen has already cemented himself as the heart of the Toffees midfield, and the expectant signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson would surely end Barry's first-team chances.



According to The Mirror, the former Aston Villa skipper has opted to pursue a fresh challenge with the Baggies and the deal could be finalised in the next 48 hours.



Barry has made 628 appearances over the course of his Premier League career, just four shy of the all-time record held by Ryan Giggs.

