Barkley move in doubt after suffering injury

Ross Barkley 's attempts to force a move away from Everton have taken a massive blow after the England midfielder picked up a hamstring injury on Monday, which could keep him out for up to three months.





The training ground injury picked up by Barkley is believed to be a grade three hamstring tear, which may require surgery to be resolved. This will put serious doubts over a potential move away for the 23-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea having been linked with him recently.



Despite Barkley being in the final year of his contract with The Toffees and the player quite clearly wanting to leave, Everton are still hoping to sell him for around £50 million, which is much more than the interested parties feel is appropriate.



It is unlikely that any teams will now deem a deal for Barkley as viable, which will see him remain an Everton player. By the time he returns, the England international may have seen enough from the new look Everton team to persuade him to sign a new contract, or else the Merseyside club face losing him for free next summer.







