Tottenham to hijack Napoli's Suarez deal

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer £27 million to Barcelona for attacking midfielder Denis Suarez and hijack Serie A side Napoli's attempts to sign the 23-year-old. Suarez was signed from Manchester City's youth team in 2013 but has struggled to make the transition to Barcelona's first team.





With Tottenham yet to make a signing during this summer's transfer window, Mauricio Pochettino is preparing a late influx of arrivals for Spurs in the final two weeks before the window closes.



Davinson Sanchez remains a defensive target for Pochettino, but the club are now looking at adding a new attacking dimension to their squad by signing the flair of Denis Suarez.



Tottenham currently have Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele who play key roles in the middle of the park for them, who all act as big, powerful units. Suarez would bring a different approach to the team and allow for a change of playing style if and when required.



Mundo Deportivo reports that Napoli were on the verge of signing Suarez before Tottenham made a late approach and offered him another chance in England.



Tottenham are prepared to offer £27 million for Suarez and will tempt him to North London by offering more game time than is currently available for him at Barcelona.



