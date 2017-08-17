Burnley will have to pay £20 million for Clucas

Hull City have told Burnley that they will need to return with an improved £20 million bid for midfielder Sam Clucas after they rejected a £10 million offer from the Premier League side.





Clucas was a rare positive for Hull City last season as he showed the ability to perform in England's top division. After seeing some key players depart Turf Moor this summer, Burnley manager Sean Dyche is hoping to add some new faces to his squad before the transfer window closes.



The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with The Tigers, but would surely jump at the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League again.



Recently relegated Hull City are hoping for an instant return to the top flight and know that keeping the likes of Clucas will help them to do so, whilst also meaning that they have Premier League experience within their ranks if they do go up.



Hull have taken four points from their first three games back in The Championship, whilst Burnley made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign by upsetting Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.



