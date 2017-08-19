PSG set to announce £183 million Kylian Mbappe transfer

PSG have made rapid progress in the last few days and are now on the verge of announcing the arrival for Mbappe from Monaco for a reported fee of £183 million.





PSG are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market despite recently completing the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona for an astounding £198 million, smashing the previous world record transfer which belonged to Paul Pogba after his £89 million to Manchester United last season.



The French club sold Blaise Matuidi to Juventus yesterday and were also expected to sell the likes of Hatem Ben Arfa, Julian Draxler, and Lucas Moura to balance out the big money transfer of Neymar.



However, the Express and Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that PSG are very close to announcing an incredible £183 million deal for Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.



The young French forward has been on almost every top European club's radar this summer, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG themselves. While Monaco were initially against selling Mbappe to a rival club, it seems that PSG are the only club in the world who can meet their asking price.



Mbappe missed Monaco's 1-0 win over FC Metz as he was believed to be completing the final few details in his contract before being officially unveiled by PSG by the end of this week. The 18-year-old was a revelation last season, bursting onto the scene as he found the net 26 times in 44 appearances.

