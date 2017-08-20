Chelsea in talks for Tottenham defender, not Danny Rose

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur ace Toby Alderweireld . The Belgium international is currently in a contract standoff with the north London giants.

According to The Times, the 28-year-old is not interested in extending his contract beyond the summer of 2019 due to Spurs' wage policy.



The versatile defender currently earns just £49,000-a-week at Spurs, and the club's hierarchy are reluctant to bow to his wage demands of around £100,000-a-week.



As a result, the Blues appear to have expressed an interest in his signature with Antonio Conte looking to reinforce his defence before this month's deadline.



Alderweireld has the ability to feature at either right-back or centre-back, and the Blues are looking to capitalise on his current contract situation.



Spurs chairman Dany Levy has already cited that Danny Rose is not for sale this summer, and it is highly unlikely that they will permit Alderweireld's departure despite the record signing of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez.

