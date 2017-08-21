Southampton open to Jordy Clasie sale?

Southampton are reportedly open to the sale of Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie during this summer's transfer window.

The Netherlands international joined the South Coast outfit from Feyenoord in 2015 under the management of former boss Ronald Koeman.



Since then, he has turned out 49 times for the Saints while helping them reach the final of the EFL Cup where they lost out to Manchester United last term.



According to Sky Sports News, manager Mauricio Pellegrino is prepared to offload the 26-year-old following the club-record signing of Mario Lemina earlier this month.



The report adds that Clasie had trained with the Under 23s squad over the weekend while the first-team achieved a 3-2 victory over West Ham United at St.Mary's.



Apart from Lemina, Pellegrino has also pursued the services of defender Jan Bednarek while Lazio's Wesley Hoedt is also on the cusp of sealing a move. Southampton have made a good start to the new league campaign, and are placed sixth with four points.

