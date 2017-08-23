Newcastle United end interest in Stevan Jovetic?

Newcastle United have reportedly failed in their pursuit to sign former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic . The Montenegro international is prepared to fight for his position at Inter Milan rather than pursuing a fresh stint in the Premier League.





Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has stepped up the club's interest for a new marksman following disappointing defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town in the opening two games of the season.



Jovetic had been identified as a potential option to add more quality to the forward line, but according to Corriere della Sera, he has snubbed the opportunity of returning to the Premier League.



The 27-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Sevilla, but it appears that he has been convinced to remain at San Siro following a good pre-season under Luciano Spalletti.



Jovetic has netted just seven times in 33 appearances for Inter Milan since arriving from Manchester City in 2015 - initially on a season-long loan. He was an unused substitute during the Nerazzurri's 3-0 win over ex-club Fiorentina last weekend.

