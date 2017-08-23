News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Newcastle United end interest in Stevan Jovetic?
Newcastle United have reportedly failed in their pursuit to sign former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic. The Montenegro international is prepared to fight for his position at Inter Milan rather than pursuing a fresh stint in the Premier League.
Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has stepped up the club's interest for a new marksman following disappointing defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town in the opening two games of the season.
Jovetic had been identified as a potential option to add more quality to the forward line, but according to Corriere della Sera, he has snubbed the opportunity of returning to the Premier League.
The 27-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Sevilla, but it appears that he has been convinced to remain at San Siro following a good pre-season under Luciano Spalletti.
Jovetic has netted just seven times in 33 appearances for Inter Milan since arriving from Manchester City in 2015 - initially on a season-long loan. He was an unused substitute during the Nerazzurri's 3-0 win over ex-club Fiorentina last weekend.
