French club confirm interest in Diego Costa

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has revealed that the club could lodge a potential attempt to sign Chelsea outcast Diego Costa this summer.

The Spain international has kept away from the west London giants after being told that he is not in the plans of manager Antonio Conte.



Former club Atletico Madrid have remained favourites to sign the marksman in recent month but their FIFA-imposed transfer embargo restricts them from registering any players until the turn of the year.



Speaking to SFR Sport, Eyraud admits that Les Phoceens could make a maximum bid of £27.5m in order to end Costa's nightmare stay at Stamford Bridge.



"What I like about the player is his character, his passion and his willingness to fight. He would fit in well with our team," he said.



"I understand he was a complicated contractual situation at Chelsea. But if it a player ticks all the boxes, we could reach a bid of up to £27.5m.



"We know how to move cleverly in the transfer market — but certain conditions need to be met. For this reason, nothing is impossible."



The suggested bid may not be sufficient to persuade the Blues into a sale with Atleti alleged to have already begun talks over a potential £50m move.



Costa is currently on an indefinite strike in Brazil, and Chelsea have warned him that he could face a heavy fine for his actions.

