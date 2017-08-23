News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold Arsenal future talks
England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is due to meet up with manager Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis to discuss his future this week.
The 24-year-old has been a regular at wing-back since the shift to the 3-4-2-1 formation in April, but he is still said to be unsettled amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of the three players including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who have entered the final year of their respective contracts, but Wenger is determined to keep to prolong the Ox's stay.
According to Sky Sports News, Oxlade-Chamberlain is scheduled to have a meeting with Wenger and Gazidis on Thursday as he looks to sort out his Gunners' future.
The former Southampton graduate has trained alongside England as a central midfielder, and he is likely to want assurances of a central midfield role in order to prolong his contract.
Meanwhile, a separate report from The Telegraph suggests that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be willing to leave on a free next summer as he would be able to command a higher package than the £100,000-a-week on offer at Arsenal.
