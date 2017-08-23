Liverpool strike verbal agreement with Real Madrid midfielder?

Liverpool have reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Real Madrid's Croatian's midfielder Mateo Kovacic . The Croatia international was sparingly used by the European champions last season, making just 19 starts in the Spanish La Liga.





Jurgen Klopp's side have recruited three players in Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Roberson this summer whilst they have been unsuccessful in their quest to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.



As a result, they appear to have switched the interest to Spain with Diario Gol citing that Kovacic is open to a proposed move to Anfield this summer.



The former Inter Milan man is said to have already held talks with Reds' representatives, but a deal could be dependent on the departure of Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho has already handed in a transfer request in order to push through a Barcelona move, but the Reds remain adamant that he won't be sold at any price this summer.



Kovacic recently featured in Real Madrid's two-legged Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona which Los Blancos won by a convincing 5-1 scoreline.

