No West Ham United approach for Didier Ndong

West Ham United have yet to lodge a formal approach to sign Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong . The Hammers have earmarked the Gabon international as a suitable alternative to Sporting's William Carvalho .

A recent report suggested that the Hammers could move in for the services of Ndong, should they fail to finalise a deal for Carvalho before the end of the month.



However, according to The Sunderland Echo, there has been no contact between the Hammers and the Black Cats with the former still focused on signing their priority target.



Carvalho is currently rated at around £40m at Sporting, but the Hammers remain confident of signing the Portugal international with their latest bid of £32m.



Ndong joined the Black Cats in a club-record deal from Lorient last summer, and he made 31 top-flight appearances during the 2016/17 season.



The midfield has remained a regular on Sunderland's return to the Championship, having played every minute thus far.



West Ham United have lost their opening two games of the new league season and find themselves rock-bottom of the table.

