Brighton's Raphael Dwamena deal falls through

Raphael Dwamena 's dream move to the Premier League has fallen through at the last hurdle after the Ghanaian international failed a medical. The FC Zurich striker had agreed personal terms with the newly promoted Premier League side.





According to reports, Brighton and Hove Albion agreed a £8 million fee for Dwamena but at the last minute due to a heart condition a transfer move fell through. Dwamena has been one of the stars of FC Zurich's recent success, having joined the club in January 2017 and making an instant impact at the club bagging 12 goals in half of a campaign.



The Ghana international, who has scored 2 goals in 3 games for his country, had come through at Red Bull Ghana in his homeland prior to a move to Austria with Red Bull Salzburg. Successful periods with Austria Lustenau followed, prior to his move to FC Zurich.



Brighton manager Chris Hughton will turn his attentions to other transfer targets in the coming days.

