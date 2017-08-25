Arda Turan to leave Barcelona on a free?

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to release Arda Turan from his contract, should they fail to find potential suitors for his services this month.





The 30-year-old has spent the previous two seasons at the Camp Nou where he has netted 15 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions.



The former Atletico Madrid man was largely used from the bench under former boss Luis Enrique last season, and his situation has not improved despite the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.



According to Sport, the Catalan giants are keen to end their association with Turan this summer and have encouraged the winger to secure a fresh challenge.



Should there be no breakthrough, Ernesto Valverde's side could potentially release him from his contract in order to attract his admirers.



Turan still has three years left on his current Barcelona deal. He has recently been linked with a move to former club Galatasaray, where he started his professional career.

