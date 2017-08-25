Ousmane Dembele joins Barcelona

This summer's historic transfer window has dropped yet another bombshell as today Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona agreed on the transfer of French international Ousmane Dembele . Barcelona have paid 105 million euros for the winger.

Dembele, who has been brought to the Nou Camp as a replacement for Neymar who earlier in the month completed a world record transfer to Paris St Germain, has penned a long term contract with the Catalan side and his buy out clause has been set at 400 million euros.



Dembele has taken over Neymar's number 11 shirt. According to ESPN, 105 million euros is the exact price but a further 45 million euros could be paid to Borussia Dortmund, depending on appearances and performance.



The transfer of Dembele becomes the second most expensive deal of all time, just 45 million euros less than Neymar. The Dembele move is likely to mean that Barca will pull out of negotiations to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, after the Premier League side rejected Barca's most recent offer for the Brazilian.

