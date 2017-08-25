Arsenal confirm that Jack Wilshere can leave the club

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Jack Wilshere will be allowed to leave the club this summer. After a loan spell at Bournemouth last season, Wilshere returned to the Gunners and has been trying to force his way back into Wenger's first team plans.





Numerous Premier League sides have been linked with a move to Wilshere, most notably West Ham and Everton, however, neither has made an official offer for the England international. Bournemouth have opted out of making an approach for the player.



Arsene Wenger admitted that he is open to the idea of Wilshere leaving the Emirates: "I’m open, you know, with Jack. We have honest conversations. I’m open to what is the best for him. He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play and I cannot guarantee him today that, and I think I’m quite open on that."



Arsenal will be hoping to earn as much as £15 million for the out of favour midfielder.

