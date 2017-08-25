Barcelona boss rules out Lionel Messi exit

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has laughed off rumours that Lionel Messi would be followed Brazilian forward Neymar out of the Nou Camp this summer. Messi has just one season remaining on his deal with the Catalan side.





There remains some speculation that Lionel Messi could head for the exit door at Barca, particularly with talk of the arrival of Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in the coming weeks.



However, newly appointed Barca boss Valverde has all but ruled out an exit for Messi: "Messi seems fine to me. He is training with us and seems to be the same as ever. I do not think there is any problem at all."



Messi has been linked with a transfer to numerous teams and in recent weeks there has been a suggestion that the Argentine could join former boss Pep Guardiola at Man City.



There have also been reports that Messi could go back to Argentina to wrap up his career in his homeland.

