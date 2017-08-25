Snodgrass leaves West Ham for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have pulled off a major coup in signing Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United on a season long loan deal. The Scottish international will play an important part of Villa's plans to return to the Premier League.





The Championship club have been locked in talks for two weeks with West Ham regarding a move for Snodgrass and the player has finally agreed on a deal to move to Birmingham.



The 29-year-old had slipped down the pecking order at the Irons after Slaven Bilic brought in several new attacking players and opted to leave the club instead of fight for a first team place.



Snodgrass told reporters congregated at the announcement: "I have had offers from other clubs but it was an easy decision to come here.



"You see the name Aston Villa with all its history, tradition, fanbase and it's a place you want to come to.



"Seeing it in the Championship doesn't look right. I want to be part of that journey back up to the Premier League. I am raring to go."

