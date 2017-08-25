Liverpool manager confirms transfer talks ongoing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told reporters this afternoon that he hopes to sign at least two players before the end of the transfer window. Klopp's club have been linked with a shock move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain .





The Anfield club expect to sign some new faces before August 31st and Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that talks will be ongoing: "It's not about money, sometimes it's just possible or not possible. That's how it is.



"We convinced all the players we spoke to (to join Liverpool). We didn't have to tell them 'we might play Champions League' and then call them now we have qualified, but it's not about us.



"We are in talks, will something happen? I don't know. Obviously, this transfer window is different to all other transfer windows."



Liverpool appear to have pulled off a major coup having convinced Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho to reject a move to Barcelona and stay at the club for the time being.





