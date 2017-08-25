West Ham pull out of deal for William Carvalho

Portuguese international midfielder William Carvalho will not be moving to the Premier League after all. West Ham have pulled out of discussions to sign the Sporting Lisbon star.





The Hammers have had week long conversations with Sporting regarding a move for the European Championship winning defensive midfielder, but according to a Sky Sports report, the player became too expensive. A West Ham source told Sky Sports: "He just got too expensive and you have to say no sometimes. He's not trained for three weeks. He has done no pre-season training - so he might have needed four-six weeks to be ready to play for us."



Arsenal were amongst the teams that have been trying to sign Carvalho for over two years, but the reported valuation of 35 million euros appears to be too much for both London clubs.



The Hammers will now hope to bring in other targets before the transfer window closes on August 31st, with a possible move for Arsenal star Jack Wilshere instead.

