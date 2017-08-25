Chelsea boss reveals transfer plans

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues are expecting to sign new players before the end of the transfer window. The Blues have been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well as further defensive reinforcements.

The Blues' manager Conte has been frustrated at times this summer in his efforts to sign new players, including a deal for Romelu Lukaku that fell through at the last minute.



Conte told reporters: "The club is working hard to strengthen our team and squad and my focus is only on the pitch. Then we will see what happens at the end of the market.



"It's not important to feel strong [in the squad]. It's important to show to be strong on the pitch.



"The club knows very well what is my idea, but my focus is to improve my players on the training pitch."



Chelsea and Liverpool are both hoping to wrap up a deal for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer window closes, with the Gunners valuing the midfielder at £32 million.

