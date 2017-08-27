News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Arsenal table final bid for Thomas Lemar
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has returned with a final 75 million euro transfer offer for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. The Gunners hope to sign both Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar before the transfer window closes next week.
According to reports from France, Arsenal have been locked in talks with Monaco regarding Lemar and have had four separate offers rejected for the youngster. Arsenal are expected to be one of the busiest teams headed in to transfer deadline day, with Alexis Sanchez on the cusp of a move to Premier League rivals Man City, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighing up a move to Liverpool or Chelsea and still some uncertainty over the future of Mesut Ozil.
Arsenal are hoping to bring Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as a replacement for Sanchez and Thomas Lemar for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Monaco have informed Arsenal that Lemar is not for sale, but money talks this summer for the Ligue 1 Champions and the Gunners will test their resolve with their latest bid of 75 million euros. If that deal is completed, it would smash the Gunners' transfer record paid for Alexandre Lacazette.
