Newcastle manager still looking for reinforcements

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has told reporters that he still hopes to bring in new arrivals before the transfer window closes. Newcastle finally opened their Premier League account with a 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.





Newcastle have been frustrated in their efforts to sign new players before the end of the transfer window and have been linked with several arrivals.



Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is a target for the Toon Army, former Man City striker Steven Jovetic and Chelsea forward Loic Remy have all been linked with moves to St James' Park.



Benitez told reporters of his transfer intentions: “Yes, we have to. Nothing changed in the first two games and nothing has changed now.



“We have a clear idea of what we want to do and will try to do it.



“I don’t know if we can do it everything. We will try to do the main things if we can.”



The transfer window closes next week and Newcastle United have a reported £50 million budget to spend.

