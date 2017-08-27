Huddersfield to sign Rob Green

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hopes to complete a deal to sign veteran goalkeeper Rob Green . The 37-year-old currently plays for Leeds United and will be allowed to leave Elland Road for a Premier League transfer.





Former England international keeper Rob Green, who has played for Norwich City, West Ham and QPR, wants to make one last move to the Premier League before calling time on his career and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has already been in contact with the shot stopper.



After Huddersfield's 0-0 draw with Southampton, coach David Wagner told reporters: "We'd like to sign Rob Green, if he passes his medical, which hopefully he will do in the next 24 hours, then we can announce this signing."



Huddersfield have started life in the Premier League unbeaten, following up two wins with yesterday's impressive draw against the Saints.



Huddersfield will offer Green a two-year deal to move to the club and will pay a nominal fee to secure the player's signature.









