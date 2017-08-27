Leicester City to sign Andros Townsend

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare hopes to wrap up a deal for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend before the completion of the transfer window. Townsend is ready to leave Palace in favour of Leicester City as he looks to force his way back into England's international squad.





Leicester City have had a bid of £27 million turned down by Palace, but the Foxes are confident a deal for Townsend can be pushed through shortly.



Journeyman Townsend has played for 12 different clubs and a move away from Palace certainly will be a surprise for many. Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has yet to decide on his best team since his arrival at Selhurst Park.



Townsend still has four years remaining on his Crystal Palace contract and the club believe they can sell him for around £35 million.



Reports from ESPN suggest that the Foxes, should they sign Andros Townsend from Palace, will then go on to sell Riyad Mahrez to Arsenal as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

