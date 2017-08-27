Chelsea striker Loic Remy set for Newcastle move?

French forward Loic Remy could be set for a surprise return to his former club Newcastle United. The Chelsea striker spent last season on loan with Crystal Palace.





Remy has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is free to leave Stamford Bridge as he enters the final year of his contract. The 30-year-old is a target for Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez, who has had his first offer of £1.5 million rejected.



The forward also has options from abroad, with his former French clubs Marseille and Lyon both interested in his services and Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly opened discussions with Chelsea.



Newcastle have made a loan bid but Chelsea would prefer to sell the player on a permanent basis as he has no future at the club.



Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been frustrated with his team's efforts on the transfer market and will be hoping to bring in several new faces before the window closes on August 31st.

