Liverpool chasing Renato Sanches





Having had a bid of 150 million euros rejected by Liverpool for Coutinho, there still remains some uncertainty regarding the Brazilian international's long-term future, however Klopp has reportedly decided Renato Sanches would offer a like-for-like replacement should a deal for Coutinho's departure be agreed.



The 20-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2016 from Benfica in a mega money 50 million euro deal, but in his first season in the Bundesliga the midfielder failed to impress coach Carlo Ancelotti and found playing time limited.



Sanches, who has 12 caps for Portugal and 1 goal, has told his agent that he wants to leave Bayern if there is no offer of regular first-team football this month.



The impressive midfielder has four years remaining on his contract with Bayern and could be allowed to leave for around 75 million euros.

