Chelsea agree £28m fee for Premier League winner?

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater this summer. The England international has been linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, and it appears that the Blues have found a breakthrough in negotiations.





According to SFR Sport, the west London giants have finalised a £28m fee with Craig Shakespeare's side who were initially holding out for at least £40m.



The former Manchester United graduate only inked a long-term deal with the Foxes last summer, but he is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League champions.



With the move likely to go through, Drinkwater will be reunited with his former midfield partner N'Golo Kante with whom he won his maiden English title at Leicester in the 2015/16 season.



Kante has established himself as the undisputed choice at the centre of the park, and it could be a potential choice between Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko for the other midfield spot.

