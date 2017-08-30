Burnley make new bid for Majeed Waris

Burnley have tabled a brand new offer for Lorient and Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris having had their first two bids rejected. The 25-year-old has 22 caps for his country and arrived in Ligue 1 in 2015.





Waris, who has been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career; with stints playing for Hacken in Sweden, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes and Turkish club Trabzonspor, is dreaming of his next destination being the Premier League.



Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been thoroughly impressed with the performances of Waris having sent his scouts to watch the striker in action and is now ready to part with £12 million to bring Waris to the Clarets.



Waris arrived at Lorient for 5 million euros in 2015 and has two years remaining on his existing deal. Waris scored 19 Ligue 1 goals during his short stint in France.



Lorient have also received offers from abroad for the speedy forward. German club RB Leipzig and Spanish side Las Palmas are also reported to be interested.

