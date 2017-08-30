Stoke City to let Bojan join Malaga

Stoke City have decided to allow out of favour Spanish forward Bojan to join La Liga forward Malaga. The former Barcelona man has slipped down the pecking order at the club since the arrival of Jese.





Bojan Krkic has spent the last three years with Stoke City and scored 14 goals in 53 games for the club. Since his 1.8 million euro arrival from Barca, Bojan has firmly become a fan favourite but in recent months Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has grown increasingly impatient with the 27-year-old and has ultimately decided to let the versatile forward join Malaga.



According to reports from Spain, Krkic will initially move to Malaga on a loan deal and then eventually complete a permanent transfer next summer; a fee worth around 8 million euros has been suggested. Barcelona have decided against taking up their option to sign the player back to the Nou Camp again.



Krkic has three years remaining on his contract at Stoke City and will turn down a move to France to return to his homeland.

