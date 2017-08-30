Danny Drinkwater submits transfer request

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has submitted a transfer request as he looks to push through a dream move to Premier League champions Chelsea. The England international has been persistently linked with a transfer to West London.





The Daily Express reports this morning that the 27-year-old has submitted an official request for transfer and has specifically asked that he be allowed to move to Chelsea. The Blues have had a bid of £25 million turned down and also look to have missed out on a deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the last minute.



Drinkwater, who famously helped the Foxes to win the Premier League title in 2015/16 season, has told City bosses that he wants a new challenge and a move to Chelsea would be his preferred move. It is understood that the Blues will now need to up their bid to around £38 million to be able to do business for Drinkwater.



The midfielder is hoping to make a move to Chelsea to boost his international prospects ahead of next summer's World Cup.

