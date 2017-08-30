News » Premier League news » Everton news
Everton set their price for Ross Barkley
Everton have reportedly lowered their valuation for midfielder Ross Barkley amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The England international is currently sidelined for three months with a hamstring problem, but his suitors remain keen on pursuing his services.
Barkley has told his boyhood club that he will not pen an extension beyond the 2017/18 season, and the Toffees have now reduced their £50m asking price.
According to The Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are prepared to listen to offer of around £35m for their attacker after they knocked back an opening £25m bid from Chelsea on Tuesday.
Both the Blues and Spurs have identified Barkley as a potential option to bolster their respective squads, and the Toffees are hoping for a bidding battle in order to up the price further.
The Toffees have spent over £120m on eight players this summer, but this still has not convinced Barkley, who is eager to win trophies with a bigger club.
Chelsea news
Everton set their price for Ross Barkley
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
Everton news
Everton set their price for Ross Barkley
Everton to sign Croatian youth starlet
Liverpool news
Liverpool to sanction Coutinho sale once replacement is found
Liverpool plan third bid for Thomas Lemar
Tottenham Hotspur news
Everton set their price for Ross Barkley
Tottenham make bid for Qatar international striker