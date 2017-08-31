Watford goalkeeper to join West Brom

Costel Pantilimon will this afternoon wrap up a transfer from Watford to Premier League rivals West Brom. The goalkeeper will sign a four-year contract with the Baggies.





Watford have decided to let Pantilimon leave as the keeper's chances of regular first-team action have been limited due to the impressive form of Heurelho Gomes for the Vicarage Road side.



Pantilimon will make the move to West Brom for a fee of around £3 million and will follow hot on the heels of defender Kieran Gibbs' arrival at the club.



WBA manager Tony Pulis had been looking for a backup goalkeeper for Ben Foster for several months and is a huge fan of Pantilimon. The keeper is expected to play some part in West Brom's domestic cup competitions this year as well as fight for a place in the Premier League squad's starting XI.



Italian clubs Fiorentina and Verona had also been monitoring the former Sunderland keeper's situation, but the player had indicated he had no interest in a move to Italy, instead preferring to stay in England.

