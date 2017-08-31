Vincent Janssen headed to Swansea City on loan?

Vincent Janssen could be included as a makeweight in a deal for Tottenham to complete a deal for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente . The Spaniard is one of Spurs' top transfer targets before the window closes and the Swans would like to bring in Dutch forward Janssen on a temporary basis.





Vincent Janssen has struggled to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football since his arrival at Tottenham and it is now understood that the striker is ready to quit Pochettino's side in favour of a move elsewhere, the Swans are anticipating that Llorente will head to North London permanently and therefore Paul Clement has requested Tottenham throw a loan deal for Janssen into the package.



The Dutch striker, who has failed to live up to expectations at Tottenham, had played second fiddle to Harry Kane last season but is now deemed surplus to requirements.



Swansea City will beat Dutch club Ajax and French side Monaco to signing Janssen today.

