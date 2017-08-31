Swansea City to seal Renato Sanches loan deal

Swansea City are on the cusp of completing a stunning loan transfer deal for Portugal international midfielder Renato Sanches . The Bayern Munich player will link up with Paul Clement 's side for the duration of the 2017/18 campaign.





Renato Sanches, who is considered one of Europe's brightest young players, will transfer to Swansea City as a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who made the transfer to Everton two weeks ago.



The Euro 2016 championship winner made a mega money transfer move from Benfica to Bayern last summer for around 45 million euros, but has not impressed since his arrival and will be allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis.



Renato Sanches will not be given the option of a permanent transfer to England and this is fully understood and respected by Swansea City coach Paul Clement.



Clement has used his friendship with Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti to push through a transfer for Sanches and with the promise that the youngster will play as many games as possible for the Welsh side.

