Aaron Lennon on his way to Burnley?

Everton winger Aaron Lennon is wanted by Premier League rivals Burnley with the Clarets hopeful that a deal can be agreed before the transfer window slams shut this evening. Lennon has recently forced his way back into contention at the Toffees after an extended period out of the game.





The former England international winger is ready to move to Burnley to rekindle some of the form that made him one of the Premier League's best young players and he is confident a transfer to Sean Dyche's Burnley will be the best place to achieve that.



Burnley will make bid of around £7 million to Everton today and would like for a deal to be agreed soon so that they can focus on other transfer targets.



Everton manager Ronald Koeman, who is currently on holiday in Portugal, has told the Toffees board that Lennon is not a guaranteed member of his first team squad and is free to leave the club.

