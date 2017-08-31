Crystal Palace in for Man City flop Mangala

Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer is hopeful that a deal to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala can be signed and sealed this evening on a frantic transfer deadline day. Mangala has struggled since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.





Palace, who have started off the season in worrying fashion, are ready to make a significant offer to sign Mangala on a permanent basis, for a fee of approximately £12 million. The French international defender had been expected to move to Inter Milan today but that deal appears to be dead in the water.



Mangala has three years left on his City contract and Pep Guardiola has told the defender that he is surplus to requirements. The centre-back could also join Palace on a loan deal, giving the Eagles the opportunity to sign the player permanently next summer and City will also have a buyback option included in any deal.



Mangala had arrived at the Etihad with high hopes after completing a transfer from Porto, but has struggled to find his best form in the Premier League.

