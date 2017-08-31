Arsenal make British record £90m bid for Monaco star

Arsenal have reportedly lodged a stunning £90m bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar as they look to find a replacement for outbound star Alexis Sanchez .





Manchester City have made a fresh bid of £55m plus add-ons for Sanchez, and it is understood that the Gunners will sanction his move, once they recruit a new attacker.



According to The Sun, the north London club have lodged a fourth bid worth £90m for Lemar as they seek to prise him away from Stade Louis II.



The Gunners have already failed with three bids for Lemar - the highest being £50m and Wenger recently suggested that the deal was dead.



However, the need to find a quality replacement for Sanchez combined with the interest from Liverpool, has revived their pursuit of the former Caen man.



Jurgen Klopp's side had tabled a £74m fee for Lemar earlier in the day with the option of offering Divock Origi on a season-long loan.



Monaco have stood firm in their desire to keep Lemar all summer, but they are now said to be mulling over the prospect of selling their young forward.

