Arsenal make British record £90m bid for Monaco star
Arsenal have reportedly lodged a stunning £90m bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar as they look to find a replacement for outbound star Alexis Sanchez.
Manchester City have made a fresh bid of £55m plus add-ons for Sanchez, and it is understood that the Gunners will sanction his move, once they recruit a new attacker.
According to The Sun, the north London club have lodged a fourth bid worth £90m for Lemar as they seek to prise him away from Stade Louis II.
The Gunners have already failed with three bids for Lemar - the highest being £50m and Wenger recently suggested that the deal was dead.
However, the need to find a quality replacement for Sanchez combined with the interest from Liverpool, has revived their pursuit of the former Caen man.
Jurgen Klopp's side had tabled a £74m fee for Lemar earlier in the day with the option of offering Divock Origi on a season-long loan.
Monaco have stood firm in their desire to keep Lemar all summer, but they are now said to be mulling over the prospect of selling their young forward.
