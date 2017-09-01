Ross Barkley never underwent Chelsea medical

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley did not have a medical test with Premier League champions Chelsea, as earlier stated by Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri .





The England international had agreed personal terms over a potential £35m move to Chelsea, but the deal broke down at the final hurdle.



Shortly after, Toffees' majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed that the attacker had a change of thought following a medical, and he will stay put in Merseyside for the 'time being'.



However, according to Sky Sports News, a source close to Barkley has revealed that he never underwent a medical with Antonio Conte's side.



Barkley was also the subject of interest from Blues' rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but they backed down from a move due to his £35m valuation.



Everton have spent more than £120m on eight players during this summer's transfer window, and Barkley may have been convinced by their recent project.



Barkley is unlikely to be fit until December due to a hamstring injury sustained in Toffees training midway through August.

