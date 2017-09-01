News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Ross Barkley never underwent Chelsea medical
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley did not have a medical test with Premier League champions Chelsea, as earlier stated by Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri.
The England international had agreed personal terms over a potential £35m move to Chelsea, but the deal broke down at the final hurdle.
Shortly after, Toffees' majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed that the attacker had a change of thought following a medical, and he will stay put in Merseyside for the 'time being'.
However, according to Sky Sports News, a source close to Barkley has revealed that he never underwent a medical with Antonio Conte's side.
Barkley was also the subject of interest from Blues' rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but they backed down from a move due to his £35m valuation.
Everton have spent more than £120m on eight players during this summer's transfer window, and Barkley may have been convinced by their recent project.
Barkley is unlikely to be fit until December due to a hamstring injury sustained in Toffees training midway through August.
Chelsea news
Danny Drinkwater makes Chelsea move
Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?
Everton news
Everton sign Nikola Vlasic
Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?
Tottenham Hotspur news
Vincent Janssen turns down Brighton and Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur still hopeful of signing Ross Barkley