Barcelona still in for Philippe Coutinho?

Barcelona will reportedly make a late attempt to Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. The Spanish transfer window is open until 11 pm tonight and the Catalan giants are still hoping to land the Brazil international.

Ernesto Valverde's side have made multiple attempts to sign the attacker this summer with their latest bid of around £114m knocked back by the Reds.



Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly cited that Coutinho won't be leaving the club, but Barcelona are prepared to test their resolve with a club-record bid worth £138m on Friday, Sport claims.



Liverpool only managed to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer deadline day while failing in the pursuits of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Monaco's Thomas Lemar. As a result, they are unlikely to permit Coutinho's sale to the Spanish giants that the English transfer window has come to a close.



The 25-year-old has not featured for Liverpool since the start of the season due to a back problem, but he netted a stunner for Brazil against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier last night.

