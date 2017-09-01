Arsenal quote Mesut Ozil price to Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly been told to cough up a sum of around £55m in order to prise away from Mesut Ozil from the Emirates before tonight's Spanish transfer deadline.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, but he has yet to discuss the possibility of a contract extension.



According to Cadena COPE, the Catalan giants have enquired over the services of Ozil after knowing that they are likely to fail with their final attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho.



Liverpool have already knocked back three bids for Coutinho - the highest offer being £114m, but there is not much hope of signing the Brazilian prior to the 11pm deadline.



Ernesto Valverde's side have been keen on keeping hold of their existing players following Neymar's exit and this saw them snub a loan approach from Tottenham Hotspur for Andre Gomes.



Ozil has not had the best of starts in the Premier League this term but he is still regarded as a key player for Arsene Wenger, who decided against selling fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez last night.

