Mesut Ozil has strong advice for Arsenal legends

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted an emotional Instagram message where he has urged the Gunners' legends to stop criticising the team for their performances.

The Gunners suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool prior to the international break and this had seen a number of ex-players including Ian Wright asking for Arsene Wenger to step down.



Ozil's form this term has also been slammed by several pundits, and he took the occasion of his fourth anniversary since joining the Gunners to hit back at his critics.



The 28-year-old looked in good touch during Germany's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night, and shortly after, he took to Instagram to express his feelings.



"Personally I've had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London," he wrote on Instagram.



"Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight' – this is what people have said about me. Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club.



"Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!"



Ozil currently has just 10 months left on his deal with the north London club, and he admitted that he does know what will happen next in his career.

