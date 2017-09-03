David Sullivan reveals West Ham rejected Renato Sanchez, Grzegorz Krychowiak deals

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that the club turned down the opportunity to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak on season-long loan deals.





Sanches, 19, was one of the surprise transfers on deadline day after he swapped Bayern Munich for Swansea City, who are managed by Carlo Ancelotti former assistant Paul Clement.



Meanwhile, Tony Pulis' side also made a major acquisition after they persuaded three-time Europa League winner Krychowiak to swap Paris Saint-Germain for a move to the Hawthorns.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Sullivan has claimed that under-fire manager Slaven Bilic was offered the chance to sign both players, but the Croatian was content with the overall outlook of his squad.



"Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has," he said.



"As a board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season."



Sullivan also added that the club failed with a record offer to sign Sporting's William Carvalho, but the Portuguese giants have since accused the Hammers' chairman of lying.

