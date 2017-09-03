Giggs expects Mancunian giants, Liverpool to compete for title

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes that this season's Premier League race could be between his former club and cross-city rivals Manchester City.





The Red Devils have made a rollicking start to the new league season, and currently sit top of the standings after three games with a 100 per cent record.



On the other hand, the Citizens are two points behind their local rivals with seven points - similarly to Liverpool, who Giggs feels could be in the mix for the English crown.



"Jose [Mourinho]'s got the players in he wanted. He knows [Nemanja] Matic and [Romelu] Lukaku and they've started well. [Victor] Lindelof has taken more time to settle and that can happen ," he told reporters, h/t ESPN.



"The firepower [Man City] have got in their front-line can be devastating. But defensively there are question marks. I like the goalkeeper Ederson, but he's new and then there's the question that City supporters ask every season, 'Can we keep Vincent Kompany fit?'



"I didn't fancy Liverpool before the season started, but they've made some decent buys and kept [Philippe] Coutinho which is a boost for them."



While United have got the easiest set of fixtures up front, a fair opinion on their title challenge could be reached when they tackle the top-six.



Pep Guardiola's side looked clear outsiders for the title in the second half of last season, but they have added younger faces in the wing-back positions where they lacked creativity last term.



Meanwhile, Liverpool have already humbled Arsenal by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline this term, and their record against the big sides could put them in the mix.



However, Jurgen Klopp's side do fall prey to clubs in the lower half, and they will need to avoid a similar instance to stay in the title hunt.

