Diego Costa unlikely to make Chelsea comeback

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is expected to continue his indefinite strike in Brazil despite the transfer window coming a close. The 28-year-old was recently included in the Blues' Premier League squad after he failed to seal his preferred move to Atletico Madrid prior to Friday's Spanish transfer deadline.





Costa has remained AWOL in his native Brazil over the past couple of months, and he is not keen on a return to west London despite being fined wages of nearly £300,000 a week.



According to The Telegraph, the marksman does not believe that he will get a fair chance of competing for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge given compatriot Alvaro Morata has quickly established himself as the first-choice striker.



Costa has not played in any kind of game for Chelsea since the FA Cup final to Arsenal last season, and he could potentially remain in Brazil until the New Year when Atleti could negotiate a cut-price move.



The Spain international has previously suggested that he could see out the rest of his Chelsea contract - expiring in June 2019 - without being paid after he was treated like a 'criminal' by manager Antonio Conte.

