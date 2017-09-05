Eye Football

News » Premier League news » Leicester City news

Leicester City drop interest in former Arsenal defender

September 5, 2017 11:44 GMT (UK), by - Google+


Bacary Sagna news

Foxes end Bacary Sagna pursuit

Football Transfer Centre

Leicester City will not be pursuing a move for former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna. The France international is on the search for a new club after he was released by Manchester City at the end of the previous campaign.



Craig Shakespeare's side were initially suggested to be preparing an offer for the 34-year-old with little competition behind Danny Simpson for the right-back spot.

However, according to The Leicester Mercury, the Frenchman is unlikely to be recruited by the East Midlands club, who could adjust with Daniel Amartey as a backup on the right side of the defence.

Sagna has also received Premier League interest from West Ham United, Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, but he is said to be eyeing a move to a fresh league even if he is to take a significant pay cut.

Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon, Bursaspor and Besiktas are the other clubs to have made contact with the former Auxerre graduate, who could make a decision on his future this month.