Leicester City drop interest in former Arsenal defender
Leicester City will not be pursuing a move for former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna. The France international is on the search for a new club after he was released by Manchester City at the end of the previous campaign.
Craig Shakespeare's side were initially suggested to be preparing an offer for the 34-year-old with little competition behind Danny Simpson for the right-back spot.
However, according to The Leicester Mercury, the Frenchman is unlikely to be recruited by the East Midlands club, who could adjust with Daniel Amartey as a backup on the right side of the defence.
Sagna has also received Premier League interest from West Ham United, Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, but he is said to be eyeing a move to a fresh league even if he is to take a significant pay cut.
Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon, Bursaspor and Besiktas are the other clubs to have made contact with the former Auxerre graduate, who could make a decision on his future this month.
